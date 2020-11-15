PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police SUV was rammed injuring the sergeant behind the wheel. The suspect fled, abandoning a damaged vehicle nearby.

Police say the sergeant had been waiting in the fully marked police unit at North Vancouver Avenue and Fremont Street when a Chevrolet Impala slammed into the SUV from behind at about 11:40 p.m. The scene of the crash is a few blocks north of Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, reported The Oregonian.

The sergeant contacted dispatch, saying he could see the male driver running from the crash scene. The driver abandoned his damaged car.

Police say the driver of this Chevrolet Impala ran, leaving behind his damaged car on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of Portland Police Bureau)