PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police forensic officer who responded to the scene of a shooting in Northeast Portland early Friday was arrested and accused of impaired driving, police said.

The police criminalist Bradley McIntyre, a 23-year member of the Police Bureau, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. at Northeast 61st Avenue and Thompson Street.

McIntyre had responded to a shooting call nearby at Northeast 66th Avenue and Thompson to photograph the scene and collect evidence, The Oregonian reported.

However, a supervisor at the scene became concerned by McIntyre’s behavior. As a result, the supervisor instructed him to sit in the passenger seat of his police car. Moments later, McIntyre was seeing driving off in the vehicle, according to the Police Bureau.

As a result, a Portland police officer pulled him over and apparently conducted a DUI investigation.

Consequently, McIntyre was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to police. He was given a future date to appear in court, according to The Oregonian.

Hence, McIntyre will be placed on paid administrative leave as the case is pending. An internal investigation also will be conducted, police said.

“Driving under the influence is a serious offense,” Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. “The public holds police to a higher standard, which we must always strive to meet and hold ourselves accountable.”