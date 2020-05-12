A small town in New Jersey is mourning the loss of its first officer in 125 years after he died from COVID-19 complications.

There have been 101 police officers that have died from COVID-19.

Known as the “unofficial mayor of Glen Ridge,” 20-year police veteran Charles “Rob” Roberts was hospitalized on April 21 after his heart stopped, according to NBC New York.

The only symptom he had was a headache and the 45-year-old had no known underlying medical conditions before he contracted the coronavirus.

“And another hero is lost today. It is with profound sadness that we must report that … Charles “Rob” Roberts has lost his long and valiant battle against COVID-19. Please keep Rob, his family and the Glen Ridge Police in your thoughts and prayers,” the New Jersey State PBA posted on Facebook.

The father of three tried his best to prevent others from getting the virus by telling people in public places to social distance but he somehow became infected himself. A friend of Roberts’ wife, Eileen Ippolito, says the officer previously tested negative for the virus but a second test later confirmed his infection.

Roberts’ caught the attention of professional athletes, and some, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, recorded messages of support, which Glen Ridge police posted on their Facebook page.

“I know you’re going through a tough time right now but keep fighting and staying strong,” Barkley said in his video.

Calling him the unofficial mayor of the town, PBA Local 58 President and police officer Joe Uliano previously told NJ Advance Media that “He isn’t just a police officer to people……Everybody knows him. He’s lived in Glen Ridge the entire time he’s worked here.”