CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert acknowledged Monday that he was the person who accidentally posted a rude comment about US Representative Joe Kennedy III on the department’s official Twitter account.

The 32-year member of the department said he takes “full ownership and responsibility” for the disparaging political commentary, which appeared on the account, adding that he understands his position comes with high standards. Albert, who oversees operations at the department, is one of two superintendents serving under Commissioner Branville Bard, Jr.

The tweet was made in response to a WCVB-TV Boston news story posted around 2:40 p.m. and said “Another liberal f****** jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”

“Unfortunately, in a moment of heated political debate with friends, I posted commentary that was out of character and not something I am proud of,” Albert wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon. “I — not the department — deserve the criticism that has been directed to the Police Department over the last 24 hours.”

Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick said Sunday that the tweet was quickly deleted after the person who wrote it realized it had been sent in the departmental feed rather than a personal account. The department had not previously identified Albert as the person who made the post, Boston Globe reported.

Albert faces disciplinary action, according to the department’s policy. However, state law forbids officials from disclosing what specific course will be taken, Cambridge police said Monday.

“Rest assured, the Cambridge Police Department remains committed to providing the very highest-level of service to our community and will work tirelessly to restore any trust that may have been broken as a result of this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Albert said he hopes his mistake will not detract from the good work done by his colleagues. Moreover, he expressed his contrition for the crude comment’s reflection on U.S. Senator Ed Markey, whose seat Kennedy is pursuing in a Democratic primary election, according to the Globe.

Kennedy is a grandson of U.S. Senator and former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, a grand-nephew of 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy and U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy.