Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal

November 26, 2023
November 26, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin – Two Eau Claire, Wisconsin, police officers turned their red and blue lights into wedding bells when it was time for a Wausau man to propose.

What started as a routine traffic stop last month ended with a ring instead of cuffs when the driver, Troy Goldschmidt, got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Moriah Prichard, to marry him.

Josh Miller, public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, said the Wausau couple was visiting Eau Claire in March for a weekend getaway and they loved it.

Goldschmidt said Eau Claire had a special place in their hearts after that trip. They were so impressed with how nice everyone was and they had such a great time, he knew he wanted to propose to Prichard there.

While there, members of the police department assisted them with a lost phone and Goldschmidt was so impressed, he got an idea.

CBS 11 reported that Goldschmidt reached out to the police department for help with his upcoming proposal, hoping the department could be involved.

Goldschmidt started planning with the police department about five weeks before the proposal.

Both of their families were inside the District Pub & Grill watching the proposal happen across the street.

Goldschmidt had flowers and a card waiting for Prichard in their hotel room when they returned.

 


