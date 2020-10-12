CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A police tracking K9 found a motorcyclist who walked away from a crash after suffering a severe head injury, sheriff’s deputies said.

Travis Herman, 28, was involved in a collision on Sunday in Cass County’s Penn Township.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:03 p.m. report of a crash with injuries but could not find the motorcyclist. A witness told a dispatcher that the rider started to walk up a drive but then left, mlive.com reported.

Sheriff’s tracking K9 Faust found the man lying in a ditch in a thick, wooded area about a quarter-mile from the crash scene. He had an obvious head injury, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police said he was riding east on Dutch Settlement Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck several trees.

The rider was wearing a helmet. His medical condition was not provided.