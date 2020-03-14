CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — K9 Koby passed away Saturday morning from a sudden illness, and the handler expressed his grief on social media.

The Facebook post was shared by Chillicothe Police, Sgt. Michael Short. It read as follows:

It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I announce the passing of Retired K9 Koby. K9 Koby succumbed to a sudden illness early this morning at The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center while I was at his side. He was the best K9 partner I could of asked for and has always been at my side. Thank you Koby for everything and I will never forget you. Sgt. Micheal Short