Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A pair of New York police officers saved a cat and dog from a burning house Friday after two children escaping the flames told them their pets were trapped inside.

Officers Sergio Rivera and James Galanos arrived at a burning home at 3 Oak Street in Central Islip, N.Y., around 3 p.m. and encountered two boys, 11 and 13, fleeing out the front door, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police told Fox News the boys’ mother had run out to a nearby store and “was only gone for a short time.”

The officers entered the burning home through the back door and spotted the cat, a 2-year-old named Tiger, who ran away from the flames toward the basement door, according to authorities.

Due to thick smoke clouding their vision, they couldn’t find the dog, a 2-year-old chihuahua named JJ, until they heard him whimper from inside a cage near a couch, “in close proximity to the fire.”

Rivera snatched up the cage and the officers ran out of the house.