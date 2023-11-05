Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Hot Springs, Arkansas – After the parents of four teenage girls accused a Hot Springs (AR) police officer of assault and released a partial cell phone video, the agency responded with the full, edited video.

The media initially reported that a police officer grabbed the neck of a teenager in an effort to force her to pick up a can and a family attorney demanded that the officer be fired.

The department responded to those initial reports with the following statement:

“In response to that we will be releasing the true, unedited, and complete body camera footage as recorded by the officer on the scene, but we are required by law to protect the identity of the minors by redacting (blurring) their faces. That must be done manually through our body camera system and will require time to complete. Once that is done, we will release an update into this matter along with that video.”

The released video reveals a much different story.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Lt. Kenny May with the Hot Springs Police Department saw a group of females walking down the intersection of Glade Street and Park Avenue. He then allegedly saw one of the girls “intentionally throw a beverage can” onto the street, and he proceeded to turn on the lights of his vehicle which initiated the dash and body cam while he pulled over on the side of the road.

Lt. May got out of his vehicle to speak to the girl. She saw the officer and ran into the street to get the can and started to walk away with the other girls.

The officer told the girl to come speak with him and warned her about throwing trash into the street. He also warned another girl about “invading his personal space” and she allegedly “encroached” on him twice. During this, he pushed one of the girls away from him.

As she was walking away, the girl with the can reportedly threw it at the officer while saying that she was a juvenile and was going to call her mom. The officer encouraged her to make the call and radioed for backup.

He followed behind her and requested to speak to the girl’s mom. He also told one of the other teens to also contact her mother. Police say the teens refused to contact their moms and were reportedly getting more “aggressive” while cursing and using foul language toward the officer.

Lt. May warned them to stop invading his personal space and to back away. One of the girls then reached out and grabbed at him, and another threw something at him while the other girls began assaulting him.