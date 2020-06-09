A Bakersfield (CA) Police Department officer has been placed on leave after a past photo on social media was observed. The post, of a “blackface” Halloween Costume, was taken before 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bakersfield Now, officials said the photo appears in the officer’s high school yearbook and was taken years before the officer was at the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The use of “blackface” in any context is inappropriate and offensive. We do not condone any behavior that degrades members of our community. The Bakersfield Police Department is committed to serving our diverse city with dignity and respect, and we are taking immediate action to ensure that standard is met in our hiring process, our training, and our daily actions,” said Chief Greg Terry.

All the facts relating to the photograph will be determined in the investigation according to the agency.