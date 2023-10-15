Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

When Hamas terrorists came to murder a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend in southern Israel Saturday, she turned to the only person she knew could save her — her estranged father, whom she had not seen or spoken to in six years.

The New York Post reported that Shimon Portal, an Israeli police officer, was responding to armed gunmen rampaging in the nearby city of Sderot when he got a text message from his daughter, Neta, telling him: “they are close.”

The father and daughter had not communicated since she was a teenager after her parents’ divorce.

Shimon texted back, instructing Neta Portal to “lock the doors.”

Neta and her boyfriend, Santiago, were at their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when Hamas militants overran the small agricultural community, indiscriminately massacring men, women and children — including babies who were beheaded and burned, according to Israeli authorities.

Neta and Santiago, along with other residents, raced to a safe room, but the invaders forced their way inside and opened fire, with some of the bullets striking the 22-year-old in the legs.

Shimon raced to the besieged kibbutz in his unmarked car and was met by terrorists who opened fire on him.

With bullets flying, he managed to put his car in reverse and speed away.

But Shimon did not give up. He continued looking for his daughter, and eventually tracked her to her hiding spot.

He loaded the wounded 22-year-old and her boyfriend into the back of his car and rushed them to the nearest hospital.

“My beautiful daughter. I have got her back,” said Shimon while looking at Neta in her hospital bed.