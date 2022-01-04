Illinois officer begged for her life before being shot dead with own firearm

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An Illinois police sergeant was pleading for her life moments before she was fatally shot with her own service weapon by a suspect last week, according to documents released by Fox News.

“At the time Sullivan fired the fatal shots into Sgt. Rittmanic, she was pleading with them to just leave, ‘you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t please don’t.’ She was desperately pleading for her life,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in court Monday.

The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where Rittmanic died and Bailey was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery, the Bradley Police Department said.

Rowe has asked federal prosecutors to pursue a federal death sentence for both defendants.

Rittmanic, who lived in Kankakee, joined the Bradley Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2014. She had previously spent seven years as a deputy with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

