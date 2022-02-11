Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OREM, Utah — Police officers in Utah made a ghoulish discovery inside the wallet of a man taken into custody for warrants, a severed finger.

Officers with the Orem Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday. They discovered the driver, identified as Victor Chavez-Zuniga, 27, had warrants for his arrest.

Police placed the man in custody and looked through his wallet where they discovered a severed finger inside, KSTU-TV reported.

In addition to the warrants, Chavez-Zuniga was charged with abuse or desecration of a dead human body, the news outlet reported.

The severed finger was reportedly wrapped in cloth inside the man’s wallet, KSTU reported. According to a police report, the finger “had what appeared to be pus and blood around it.”

The fingernail appeared to be decayed and officers noticed a foul smell when the finger was removed from the cloth, the news organization reported.

It was not immediately clear why Chavez-Zuniga had the detached digit in his wallet or who it belonged to, according to KIRO 7.

Chavez-Zuniga was later booked into the Utah County Jail, KTVX reported.