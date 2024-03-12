Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WORCESTER, Mass. – Law enforcement authorities have released the identification and photos of a man they believe murdered a former Connecticut National Guard member and her young daughter last week in Massachusetts.

Chasity Nunez, 27, and her daughter, Zella Nunez, 11, were parked on a public street on Tuesday, March 5, when they were both gunned down in broad daylight, WBZ-TV reported.

The Worcester Police Department provided brief information in a new release regarding the double homicide.

“On March 5th 2024 at about 3:09 PM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of Lisbon St at Englewood Ave for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a parked vehicle with two female gunshot victims inside. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

“The victims were identified as a mother and her daughter, and they were both pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Chastity leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, according to her cousin, Tyrae Sims. “I’m thankful to God she wasn’t in the car,” Sims told NBC Boston. “It’s a horrible silver lining, I guess.”

Chasity Nunez (center) and her daughter Zella (left) were gunned down while sitting in their SUV near their home last week. The woman leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, her cousin said. (Chasity Nunez – Instagram)

Sims also said that Nunez had served in the military, and that Zella was legally blind.

Worcester Police shared photos of a suspect in the murders. He was identified 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, and is wanted by authorities, reported The Western Journal.

Additional photos of Dejan Belnavis are below. Send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at https://t.co/c7TV55iyeo. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. pic.twitter.com/MNgkKivp4Z — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) March 10, 2024

Chasity was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard. She was previously awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Army Achievement Medal, News Nation reported.

Chasity Nunez, and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella, were murdered last week in what Worcester city officials are calling a “senseless act of violence.” (Photo courtesy of Connecticut Army National Guard Commander David Pytlik)

“Our hearts are broken because we lost Specialist Chasity Nunez to senseless violence,” Maj. David Pytlik said in a statement. “Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit. I cannot begin to make sense of why this happened and why her family, friends, co-workers and fellow Soldiers have been robbed of her and Zella. What we can, and must do now, is support one another as we grieve, process this profound loss and honor their memory.”

This investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

The department said any calls placed regarding the case can be anonymous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also tasked with tracking down Belnavis. Initially a reward of a $5,000 was offered, but was doubled to $10,000 Monday afternoon.