Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A man who reportedly posed as a woman on a dating app before drugging and sexually assaulting his victims was arrested this week, LAPD said Wednesday.

Multiple victims told police they thought they were communicating with a woman online who sent them “sexually suggestive texts” and photos, KTLA reported.

Believing they were engaged in dialogue with a woman, the victims agreed to meet the person at her residence to to “engage in a sexual encounter.” However, they met Aadrian Evelyn who claimed to be the woman’s friend.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested Evelyn, 32, on Tuesday on several charges, according to the news outlet.

“Detectives determined that Evelyn pretended to be a single female through photos and texts, in order to lure the victims to the apartment,” LAPD explained in a press statement. “Once they arrived, Evelyn is believed to have drugged the victims and sodomized them while they were unconscious.”

Investigators collected DNA evidence in addition to victim statement to link Evelyn to the crimes. He was booked in jail and remains in custody on $300,000 bail, according to KTLA.

Investigators believe the suspect may have victimized more people and have asked anyone who has further information about the man, or believes they may have been victimized by him to call Detective Stanziale at 213-996-1837.