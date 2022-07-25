Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The alleged owner of seven pit bulls was arrested in connection with a deadly attack on a 71-year-old Texas man. Blaze Media reported that Freddy Garcia was walking to a store in his neighborhood at around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was viciously attacked by seven pit bulls. Garcia was flown to Memorial Hermann – a hospital in the downtown Houston area. He was later pronounced dead from the pit bull attack.

Immediately following the attack, four pit bulls were captured, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Three other pit bulls were on the loose for a period of time before they were taken captive. Officials did not reveal if the animals would be euthanized. Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton will determine the fate of the pit bulls involved in the deadly attack.

An investigation by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Bend Animal Control, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, connected Samuel Cartwright to the seven pit bulls.

Cartwright, 47, was charged with attack by dog resulting in death – which is a second-degree felony. The charge could result in a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

Cartwright’s bond was set at $100,000.