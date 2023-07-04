Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Phoenix, Arizona – The City of Phoenix City Council quietly voted last Wednesday to unanimously approve a plan to send hundreds of firearms, valued at an estimated $200,000, to Ukraine.

The Council consists of eight members, elected by their district, and the Mayor representing the city at large. Mayor Katie Gallego and Council members approved nearly 150 agenda items, including the firearms transfer agreement, in one swift motion according to The Gateway Pundit.

Firearms that were lost or forfeited following a court order and remain in the city’s possession for 30 days or more will be given away.

@KariLake @KariLakeWarRoom @Rach_IC Have you seen the City of Phoenix Agenda #137, dated 6/28/2023? The city authorized D T Gruelle to transfer unclaimed weapons, from the City of Phoenix, to Ukraine. This was done quietly, and only was reported on by a local news channel. pic.twitter.com/bK9DTSUZ4K — 🇺🇸Stryphe🇺🇸 (@45WillB47) July 1, 2023

According to ARS 12-945, when a firearm is unclaimed, “the agency shall sell the firearm to any business that is authorized to receive and dispose of the firearm under federal and state law and that shall sell the firearm to the public according to federal and state law.”

In accordance with the statute, the proceeds from the sale are paid to the city’s general fund.

However, the new plan states that Phoenix will “transfer” these guns through a private company. It is unclear whether donating firearms to a foreign country is legal.

