Phoenix officers shot and wounded a man on September. 24, after he refused repeated commands to drop a machete while holding his young son, according to body-camera footage and court records. The child was removed from the home with minor injuries; the man, identified as Wilson Melgar, was hospitalized and later booked into jail on multiple charges, including child abuse, endangerment, aggravated assault and kidnapping, authorities said.

Officers were called to the residence after a 911 text exchange alerted dispatchers to an escalating domestic dispute. The messages were sent discreetly by the child’s uncle, Taylor Lasavage, who reported that Melgar was armed with a large knife and threatening anyone who tried to take the child from him. Responding officers announced themselves in English and Spanish and attempted to communicate through the door and windows, the footage shows.

In an effort to avoid using deadly force, an officer fired two 40mm less-lethal impact rounds. The rounds had little effect, according to police, and moments later officers heard a child crying inside. As officers moved closer, they saw Melgar seated with the toddler on his lap, still holding the machete. After continued commands went unheeded, an officer fired a rifle, striking Melgar, who fell to the floor. A cover officer then entered, disarmed him, and carried the child to safety.

The toddler sustained bruises and scrapes and has since been reunited with his mother, officials said. Melgar was treated at a hospital and booked into jail two days later. An internal and criminal investigation into the police shooting is underway, as is standard practice in Phoenix after officer-involved shootings.

The DOJ and the Phoenix Police Department

The incident was similar to another incident that the DOJ Civil Rights Division investigated as part of an overall investigation into an alleged “pattern and practice” of civil rights violations. As heroic as the above incident was, the DOJ under President Biden would have found it wrong.

Dr. Travis Yates did an exhaustive research project earlier this year, which found the DOJ lied in 97% of the Phoenix cases. We recommend that you read that research here.

Yates discussed a similar case below.

We reached out to Yates and asked him about the latest incident. He said that after over 500 hours of research on the agency, he believes their training and tactics are some of the best he has seen.

“There is no question that when I investigated the 134 incidents that the DOJ found to be unconstitutional within the Phoenix Police Department, two things became apparent: The Phoenix Police Department is one of the best trained agencies in the United States, and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, along with their investigations into police agencies, had been a three-decade scam perpetuated against weak and cowardly leaders that turned their departments over to a bunch of incompetent Washington D.C. Bureaucrats.,” Yates said.

Indeed, just a day after Dr. Yates’ and Dr. Chaix’s investigation, President Trump pulled back every investigation. According to Yates, that is not sufficient.

“We proved that the DOJ lied about a local law enforcement agency 97% of the time. No one gets to come back from that, but unless Congress takes that authority away, there is no guarantee that a presidential administration in the future won’t turn the scam back on,” Yates lamented.

Yates calls for states to implement their own laws, precluding the federal government from running police departments (consent decrees), and committing to replace the DOJ with the state attorneys general if an agency needs to be examined.

“Since the inception of this country, local government controlled local law enforcement, and it wasn’t until these weak politicians and police chiefs voluntarily gave the DOJ permission to ruin their community that this became an issue,” Yates said.