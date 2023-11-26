Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BETHLEHEM, PA. — A Lehigh University Police Department officer has died unexpectedly, the department announced on Facebook Saturday.

According to the department, Officer Mark Ferencin (Badge No. 817) died after he “served the Lehigh community honorably for over 19 years.”

69 News reported that Ferencin had over 30 years of law enforcement experience, serving in his home community of Fountain Hill Borough, and Lehigh County.

There have been no additional details released on the cause of death.

Ferencin’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem.