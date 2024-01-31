Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A ghastly homicide investigation is underway after law enforcement authorities said a man was found beheaded in his Bucks County home, and now confirm that his son has been arrested and charged with the grisly death.

Police responded to reports of a death in the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive in Middletown Township just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officer discovered the headless body in an upstairs bathroom, sources said.

“We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” Middletown Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

The suspect was identified by police as Justin Mohn. He is the 33-year-old son of the victim. He was found nearly two hours away in his father’s vehicle near Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

“He’s being transported back from 40 Indiantown Gap by our officers. He’ll go to our station, he’ll be processed, fingerprinted, photographed, and then transported up to Bucks County Correctional Facility,” Middletown Police Capt. Pete Feeney said.

The Pennsylvania man was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a Middletown Township Police Department criminal docket.

Mohn reportedly posted a vile video on YouTube while holding up his father’s severed head. The video has since been taken down.

The 14-minute clip reviewed by the New York Post before it was removed shows Mohn lifting up the severed head, which is contained in a bloody plastic bag. The man said it belongs to “a federal employee of over 20 years and my father,” while displaying it for the camera.

“He is now in hell for an eternity as a traitor to his country,” the man, who self-identifies as Justin Mohn, says to the camera before going on an unhinged rant against the government.

The victim’s headless remains were discovered inside an upstairs bathroom by police on Tuesday. ( Facebook)

The video was titled “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots.” It was posted to YouTube about 5:30 p.m. and appears to have been recorded in a bedroom where Mohn seems to be reading from a written script, the Post reported.

In the footage, Mohn asserts that he is the commander of America’s militia network, while ranting against left wing ideologies and agendas. He also calls for the slaughter of federal employees and judges “for betraying their country.”

Chief Bartorilla said investigators are aware of the video and had viewed it, but he declined to comment on its content or the nature of the remains located in the residence, according to the Courier Times.

However, the police chief told the victim’s wife to notify Mohn’s siblings “before they see the video or the video is sent to them.”

“We’re getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family,” Chief Bartorilla said. “And we’re hearing a lot. Obviously, he’s well known in the community just by the calls we’re getting.”

The name of the victim was not released. It’s unclear what role he held with the federal government.