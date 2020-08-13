CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges in the deaths of two women with whom he had fathered children.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, Pa., reportedly confessed to killing Sydney Parmelee on July 5, telling police he thought she was cheating on him. Reports also say he confessed to killing Kaylee Lyons, on July 30 because he was afraid she would turn him in over the murder.

Charges have been filed in connection with the deaths of Kaylee Lyons, left, and Sydney Parmelee, right, both graduates of Carlisle High School Class of 2014. (Photos via PennLive)

The women, both 23, died of gunshot wounds to the head, PennLive reported, citing a criminal complaint.

They had been high school classmates, graduating in 2014 from Carlisle High, and had been romantically linked to Anderson.

Parmelee, a nursing student at Harrisburg Area Community College, gave birth to a baby boy by Anderson in March. She and Anderson also had a daughter, according to her obituary.

Lyons was six weeks pregnant by Anderson, and they also had a toddler son, FOX News reported.

Anderson was taken into custody and booked in jail on July 31. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child, endangering the welfare of children, and theft by receiving stolen property, according to reports.