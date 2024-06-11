Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – In a bombshell video published on X, Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted that she was responsible for the National Guard not being ready to deal with the January 6 Capitol riot.

The bombshell admission comes almost four years after the riot. Democrats have attempted to blame the lack of response on President Trump but as Speaker of the House, it was indeed Pelosi that was responsible for security and effectively in charge of the Capitol Police.

In a video shot by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandria, while the pair were escaping from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the former speaker can be seen saying ‘Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?’

‘They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepared for more,’ Pelosi said to her chief of staff Terri McCullough.

The clip shows Pelosi in the back seat of a car driving speedily through what appears to be a Capitol complex parking garage.

As the car swiftly maneuvers through the structure, a frustrated Pelosi can be seen airing questions about how the riot quickly escalated.

‘This is ridiculous,’ she tells the staffer in the video.

‘You’re going to ask me — in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff — ‘should we call the Capitol Police? I mean the National Guard.”

According to findings from the now defunct January 6 select committee, Pelosi, Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were all shepherded by security personnel to Fort McNair in southwest Washington, D.C., as the protest raged on.