CULVER CITY, Calif. – Crime pays and career criminals are openly mocking a criminal justice system that has been taken out at the knees. Evidence of this occurred when a Boost Mobile store in Culver City near Los Angeles was robbed by a gunman on parole wearing an ankle monitor in broad daylight over the weekend in an incident captured on security video.

Any robbery detective would be able to solve this crime with relative ease. However, it’s a crime that should have never occurred. Yet jail doors have been left open and people with a propensity to commit crime do not fear being captured.

Officers of the Culver City Police Department responded to the robbery on July 10 at 2:18 p.m. Lawrence Bell was identified as the suspect, Fox News Digital reported.

Bell, 37, reportedly entered the store and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at two employees, no doubt instilling a level of fear in them that will last an eternity—a fact that is discounted by the woke left.

Video of the robbery shows the employees talking with a customer when a suspect wearing a hoodie and mask enters. A gunman identified as Bell is seen jumping over the counter and forced both victims to the floor while he pillaged the cash register.

The suspect ripped off about $500 and fled on foot. Responding officers located a dropped set of car keys. During their inquiry they located a possible suspect vehicle one block away, Fox reported.

While searching the automobile, they found clothing worn by the masked gunman during the robbery, a driver’s license with Bell’s name, and a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, according to law enforcement authorities.

They search the area and eventually located Bell. And much to no one’s surprise as violent crime rates continue to spike, at the time of the heist, he was on parole for a robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of his parole, police said.

Case solved … BUT IT NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED.

