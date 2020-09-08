GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An Oregon man was arrested and is accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl while she was on a swing at a park on Sunday, authorities said.

Martin Brandon Lynch, 31, was reported to be following the girl and her mother through Riverside Park in Grants Pass, police said. The girl and her mother told police they were in fear for their safety.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and detained Lynch while they investigated the circumstances.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Lynch was arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Menacing, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. There were no further details supplied in the press statement.

Lynch was lodged at the Josephine County Jail on the listed charges.

The case will be referred to the Josephine County District Attorney for review and filing of charges.