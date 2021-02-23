Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — A driver and hit-and-run suspect crashed on an Oregon highway Friday afternoon and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .77%, more than nine times the legal limit, police said, and a lethal amount in most cases.

Madras police reported a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. near the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras, Warm Springs police said in a Facebook posting.

The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was reported to be traveling toward Warm Springs. Officers found the vehicle near Pelton Dam Road, and pulled over the driver, observing signs of impairment and several alcohol beverage containers in the vehicle, Lt. Ron Gregory said in a news release Monday.

When asked to get out of the SUV, the driver refused and took off, leading police on a short pursuit, KTVZ reported.

After about a half-mile, the 28-year-old driver tried to pass another vehicle and was forced back into his own lane by an oncoming car, Gregory said. The suspect lost control of the SUV and crashed into a concrete barrier beside the road.

Along with the extremely high alcohol level, the suspect had a suspended license for a misdemeanor-level DUI, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Officers said criminal charges are pending.

A .77 is reportedly the highest ever recorded BAC, according to TMZ, without listing its source. They said it surpassed the previous record of .72 set in 2007 by a woman … also from Oregon.