DES MOINES, Iowa – Three Iowa teens were shot outside East High School in Des Moines. One student is dead and two others are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of “multiple shooting victims” on school grounds about 2:48 p.m. on Monday, the agency confirmed via Twitter.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

Police initially said three teenage victims were hospitalized in critical condition, but later provided an update and said one of the victims did not survive, according to WHO 13.

The murdered teen was described as a 15-year-old male.

Authorities did not confirm whether or not the teens were students at the high school. There are no other injuries reported.

Des Moines Police later said the shots came from a passing vehicle and that gun shell casings were recovered from the scene. Moreover, potential suspects have been detained and are being questioned, but no arrests have been reported.

Students have been released after the school was placed on lockdown, New York Post reported.

Police believe there is no longer a threat to the public, but no further details were immediately available.

Kaylie Shannon, a student at East High, told KCCI she was outside of the school when gunfire erupted.

“I was just sitting in my friend’s car and then all of the sudden I heard 11 gunshots and some boys screaming,” Shannon said.