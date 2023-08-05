Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond police have arrested one of their own after responding to a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found Edmond Police Lieutenant Jennifer Haddock administering medical aid to her brother, who had been shot according to KFOR.

Officials say the victim died at the complex. Haddock identified herself as the shooter to police and just after 5:00 p.m., she was arrested on one count of manslaughter.

Neighbors say they never expected something like this to happen at the Edmond Spring Creek Apartments at 15th St. just across the street from Edmond Memorial High School.

“The most noise that I’ve heard is music coming from there in the summertime when the kids are out in the pool with the adults,” Gabriele Ruppricht said.

Haddock was off duty at the time of the incident.

The investigation is on-going and Haddock has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome.