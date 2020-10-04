HILLIARD, Ohio — A 58-year-old driver of a pick-up truck surrendered to the Hilliard Division of Police in Ohio on Saturday after allegedly opening fire on a semitruck during a pro-Trump car parade near Columbus, according to reports.

Police in Hilliard, Franklin County, identified the suspect as Todd Crawford of Homer. He was charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony, FOX 28 of Columbus reported.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a call of shots fired on Interstate-270 but were uncertain whether the shooting was related to the pro-Trump parade, Hilliard Police spokeswoman Officer Andrea Litchfield said.

“That is something we are absolutely looking into,” she told Fox News on Saturday.

Police later determined that the suspect fired a single shot from a 45-caliber pistol from his pick-up truck into the cab of a semi-truck with an attached trailer, FOX 28 reported.

Authorities said the two drivers were involved in some kind of altercation prior to the shot being fired, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Emergency dispatchers had received a call from a man reporting a shot had been fired as the two vehicles were traveling on I-270 northbound in the Hilliard city limits, This Week Community News reported.

The caller, who was driving the semitruck, reported another driver in a black pickup truck had fired a weapon at his vehicle following an altercation between them, said Hilliard police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Crawford surrendered a few hours after the incident and was booked into the Franklin County jail, the station reported.