“There’s a lot of changes coming, and a lot of the changes are needed,” Creed said. “We’re just trying to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, the city council will vote on their 2021 budget next week. This includes massive budgets cuts aimed at the police department.

One of the units several council members are proposing to be eliminated or restructured is mounted patrol. Council members said eliminating mounted patrol would result in cuts of about $2 million to APD, Fox 7 Austin reported.

Last Saturday night, as protesters filled Congress Avenue, APD’s mounted patrol unit stepped in to help with crowd control.

“So when officers go in to make arrests or they go in to break up fights, we will bring the horses in to provide a barrier around them so they can do whatever they need to do without worry of any of the people in the crowd coming up behind them to do any harmful things to them,” said Sgt. Julie Payne with the mounted patrol unit.

The team of mounted officers is used mainly for crowd control, but the department also turns to them to reopen roads, engage with the community, and even search and rescue operations.

“One well-trained officer on a well-trained horse is equal to 10 officers on foot in a crowd control situation. And we can do that in such a deescalating way. So we can go in and move a crowd, because they can see us when we are eight feet high in the air,” Payne said.