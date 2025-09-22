Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Wounded Blue, a national nonprofit organization that supports injured and disabled law enforcement officers, has commenced their 5th Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada continuing through Thursday, September 25th. This year’s four-day Summit is devoted to officer wellness and resilience, offering police officers from across the country an unparalleled opportunity to receive critical training in emotional, financial, physical, and career survival. In an era where frontline officers face unprecedented stresses and dangers, the Survival Summit aims to equip officers with the tools to not only survive their law enforcement careers, but to thrive in them.

In a major show of support, Morgan Langley, executive producer of the iconic television show COPS, along with an anonymous donor, has provided funding for law enforcement officer in America injured in the line of duty or suffering from PTSD/PTSI—and their spouse—to attend the Summit for free. This unprecedented gesture removed financial barriers for many, ensuring that those who need these resources most have full access to them.

“For more than three decades we have been working with police officers across this nation and have seen the effects of both physical and emotional injuries. We couldn’t be more proud than to team with The Wounded Blue to help heal those who have sacrificed so much,” shared Morgan Langley, Executive Producer of Langley Productions & producer of iconic television show COPS.

“At The Wounded Blue, we live by the creed ‘Never Forgotten, Never Alone,’” said Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.), Founder of The Wounded Blue, who will host the event and deliver the opening address. “This Survival Summit is about emotional survival and law enforcement resilience. Now more than ever, our brothers and sisters in blue need to know they are not alone in their struggles. We’re bringing together the best minds and hearts in officer wellness so every attendee leaves empowered to not just survive the job, but to thrive beyond it.”

The 5th Annual Survival Summit convenes some of the nation’s most respected law enforcement instructors and speakers, with keynote presentations by Captain Tom Rizzo with the ‘IVORY TOWER’ seminar, Sgt. John Kelly (Ret.) host of the ‘Sometimes Heroes Need Help’ podcast, Dr. Trevor Wilkins: The Angry Viking Therapist™, Sgt. John Mattingly, author of ‘12 Seconds in the Dark,’ Doug White, author of ‘Hiding In Plain Sight,’ FinancialCop’s Nick Daugherty, and the husband-and-wife team of Nicole and Marc Junkerman and many others!

Over the course of the conference, attendees will participate in more than a dozen expert-led sessions covering topics ranging from trauma recovery and family wellness to financial strength and even policing reform.

Notable sessions include “Positive Impacts in Policing,” a forward-looking discussion on building positive change within departments, and “Duty Driven Deterioration,” which addresses the physical and mental toll of a career in law enforcement and strategies to combat it. The agenda also features interactive peer-support events such as the popular “Campfire Conversations,” where officers share personal stories of survival and hope in a confidential, supportive setting.

The Survival Summit is open to all active and retired law enforcement officers, as well as police leaders, spouses, and peer supporters. Conference registration includes access to all training sessions and keynote talks, with breakfast and lunch provided each day. The host venue for 2025 is the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where attendees can take advantage of special lodging rates.

Registration is still open for the 5th Annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. The Wounded Blue urges officers, agencies, and supporters nationwide to register today and help spread the word about this vital event. For more information or to register, please visit thewoundedblue.org/summit. Join us in our mission to change the culture of mental health in policing – “Never Forgotten, Never Alone.”

# # #

About The Wounded Blue:

The Wounded Blue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of injured and disabled law enforcement officers. Founded by Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.), The Wounded Blue provides peer support, education, financial assistance, and legislative advocacy for officers hurt in the line of duty. The organization’s mission is to ensure that those who have served our communities are “never forgotten, never alone,” offering hope and critical resources to wounded officers and their families when they need it most. Call 833-TWB-TALK (892-8255) or visit thewoundedblue.org for more information.

About Randy Sutton:

Randy Sutton is a 33 year Law Enforcement veteran and nationally known media commentator on Law Enforcement issues. He served ten years in the Princeton New Jersey Police Department and 23 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department retiring at the rank of Lieutenant. He is recognized as one of the most highly decorated officers in the LVMPD history, having awards for Valor, Community Service, Exemplary Service and multiple Lifesaving awards. He is also the host of ‘A Cop’s Life’ podcast.

He has trained thousands of Law Enforcement Officers in the United States on the subject of ‘POLICING WITH HONOR,’ and has been recognized by the President of the United States while receiving the ‘POINTS OF LIGHT’ award. He is the author of ‘TRUE BLUE Police Stories by Those Who Have Lived Them’, ‘A COP’S LIFE’, ‘TRUE BLUE To Serve and Protect’ and the Amazon #1 Bestselling book, ‘THE POWER OF LEGACY, Personal Heroes of America’s Most Inspiring People.’ His most recent book, ‘Rescuing 9-1-1: The Fight for America’s Safety’ released March 31, 2025. Randy appears frequently on news networks regarding law enforcement current events. For more information, visit randysuttonspeaks.com.

If you are in a crisis and need immediate help, please call:

+1-833-TWB-TALK

+1-833-892-8255

or TEXT “BLUE” TO +1-877-810-0911