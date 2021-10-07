Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















GATE CITY, Va. — Two police officers of the Gate City Police Department escaped danger after an out of control vehicle crashed into a patrol unit situated on the side of the road over the weekend.

The police agency said Officers Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart were at the scene investigating a collision Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 23 when the second crash occurred, WJHL reported.

The officers were standing on the side of the road next to McGraw’s patrol car when a white automobile traveling in the opposite direction lost control, crossed the median, and hit the stationary patrol unit.

Dramatic video of the subsequent collision shows Stewart grabbing McGraw and pulling her out of the path of danger.

McGraw then checked on the driver of the white car and called for rescue and fire units to respond to the scene, according to police.

Fortunately, both officers escaped without serious injury, the news outlet reported.

“It is my belief the quick actions of Officer Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death but also that of Officer McGraw,” Cheif Justin Miller said in a press release. “The only minor injury reported was from Officer Stewart who stated his leg ‘went numb like I had a bad charley horse.’ Upon review of the dash camera footage it appears the brush guard of Officer McGraw’s patrol vehicle brushed against Officer Stewart’s leg as he pushed McGraw out of the way.”

Virginia State Police investigated the crash involving the patrol car. Consequently, the driver of the white car was issued a ticket for failure to maintain control of a vehicle, according to law enforcement authorities.

