LOS ANGELES — An off-duty officer of the Los Angeles Police Department was shot and killed during what is being called an attempted robbery in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Monday night, according to a report.

The fatal shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Beach Street and East 87th Street after a black pickup truck approached the off-duty officer, KTLA reported.

Several individuals exited the suspect vehicle and a confrontation occurred, which led to an officer-involved shooting, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our officer exchanged gunfire with at least one of these suspects. We do have our officer’s gun and we have an additional weapon that we believe was responsible for this assault,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a news conference.

Following the deadly shooting, the male suspects returned to their truck and fled the scene.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location and transported the officer in their patrol unit to a local hospital. However, the wounds proved fatal, according to LASD’s news release.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives later confirmed the suspects were engaged in a robbery, KTLA reported.

The deceased officer’s identity has not been released at the time of publication.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) issued a statement following the tragic news.

“We pray for the officer’s family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow,” part of the statement posted on Twitter read.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our officers who was shot & killed in an armed robbery attempt. The officer was off-duty. We pray for the officer's family, and their fellow officers, during this time of pain and sorrow. This is an active investigation. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/6xpiAXjr5W — LAPPL (@LAPPL) January 11, 2022

No further details were immediately provided regarding the suspects or the ongoing investigation.

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25, was murdered by carjacking suspects earlier this month. The off-duty officer fought back during the attack, but was shot twice and later died at an area hospital. Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the case, Law Officer reported.