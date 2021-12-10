Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed on Thursday morning in the Galewood neighborhood and an off-duty Chicago police officer has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Chicago Police Department responded about 10:10 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home in 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Andris B. Wofford, 29, who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, according to CPD and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Chicago Tribune reported.

Wofford lived along the same block of the Nashville Avenue address. According to the medical examiner’s office, she was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been questioned and arrested by Area 5 detectives, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman.

Although further details were not immediately available, the officer was “relieved of police powers,” Rusanov said.