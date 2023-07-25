Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. – A man drowned Sunday night while paddleboarding on a pond outside former President Barack Obama’s estate at Martha’s Vineyard. He’s been identified at Tafari Campbell, the former first family’s personal chef.

Campbell, 45, was discovered in 8 feet of water about 100 feet from the banks of the Obamas’ property on Edgartown Great Pond, authorities confirmed on Monday.

First responders were sent to the immaculate 30-acre estate at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road Sunday evening regarding a “possible drowning” nearby, the New York Post reported.

Multiple agencies with various resources responded. Rescue efforts included Coast Guard helicopters and divers. Campbell’s body was not located until about 10 a.m. Monday using sonar scanners from a vessel.

The Obamas were not at the estate at the time of the incident, law enforcement authorities said.

While Obama was in office, Campbell served as the sous chef in the White House kitchen. The former president hired him as part of his personal staff when his term concluded.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas said in a statement Monday. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

Tafari Campbell (highlighted in the center) was the Obama family’s personal chef. President Barack Obama (left), is pictured during an interview with Savannah Guthrie for the “Today” show.

Continuing, “That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

Campbell was spotted struggling and then submerging without resurfacing by another paddleboarder. He was not wearing a lifejacket, which is not unusual for paddleboarders.

A Coast Guard Helicopter flies over Edgartown Great Pond during the search. ( Massachusetts State Police)

Sharise Campbell wrote of her husband on Instagram early Tuesday expressing her sorrow, the New York Post reported.

“My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed,” she wrote.

The caption, which appeared below a smiling photo of Campbell posing in a kitchen, continued: “Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.”

While serving the Obamas in the White House, Campbell was known for brewing a beer using honey from bees that first lady Michelle Obama tended on the South Lawn, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Campbell hailed from Dumfries, Virginia, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The investigation into Campbell’s death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.