Oakland, California – An armed security guard that was protecting a local news crew was shot on Wednesday afternoon according to FoxLA. The guard, who has not been identified, was shot during an attempted robbery according to the Oakland Police Department. i

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th and Webster streets in downtown Oakland.

A KRON 4 news crew was in the area covering the rash of retail thefts around the Bay Area when the guard was shot in the abdomen.

The guard is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

No other members of the news crew were harmed, KRON 4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.

Many local news agencies routinely assign guards to accompany reporters or crews out in the field as a layer of protection.

Late Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department said that there have not been any arrests in regard with the incident.

“As you know it has been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you are in the area, have a business, or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime, before, during, or after it occurred,” the police department said in a news release.