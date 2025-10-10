Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – An NYPD sergeant was hospitalized with a serious head injury late Thursday after shots were fired during a domestic incident inside a Williamsbridge apartment building, and an 18-year-old robbery suspect was critically wounded by police gunfire, officials said. The confrontation unfolded around 10:30 p.m. near East Gun Hill Road and Paulding Avenue, after officers tracked the teen to the building while investigating a report involving an armed son inside a family home.

What began as a domestic-robbery response escalated quickly. As officers tried to secure the location, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside the apartment. When police moved to detain him at the doorway, a struggle ensued. During that struggle, the sergeant fell backward and struck his head.. Another officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the lower back and right arm. The sergeant and the teen were transported to Jacobi Medical Center; the officer was in stable condition, and the suspect was listed as critical early Friday.

Early overnight reports described the incident as a police shooting, with some outlets stating the sergeant had been “shot” in the head. By morning, officials emphasized the injury was the result of a fall amid the gunfire, not a bullet wound, though investigators were still cataloging ballistic evidence.

The 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was described by officials and sources as having a significant prior violent history. The episode began when a father reported that his son had earlier held family members at gunpoint, prompting officers to canvass the area and locate the suspect at the Williamsbridge building. As officers waited for additional units and attempted to contain the apartment, gunfire erupted, setting off a tense, minutes-long confrontation that spilled into the hallway and doorway.