Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post.

The couple were caught by fellow recruits according to reports.

The pair was identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said.

Latibeaudiere told The Post on Saturday that he was not supposed to talk about the incident.

One insider told the New York Post that “These recruits don’t fear or care about getting caught breaking the rules.”

Latibeaudiere is a Marine veteran who studied at Pace University, graduating this year.

The NYPD’s academy is a sprawling facility in College Point where “members of the department undergo extensive, rigorous preparation, befitting the most highly trained and effective law enforcement professionals in the country,” the department says on its website.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...