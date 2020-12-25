An NYPD officer was shot in the back Thursday night. The 77th Precinct officer was responding to a domestic violence incident at the time of the shooting.

NBC4 New York reports that the officer, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Kings County Hospital.

At a news conference at the hospital in the early morning hours of Christmas morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio deplored the violence on what should have been a peaceful holiday.

“A man threatened his girlfriend, threatened her violently, said he was coming to do her harm. That’s what happened tonight in Brooklyn. And because the NYPD was there that woman is alive right now,” De Blasio said.

Commissioner Dermot Shea said a mother called 911 repeatedly just before 9 p.m., asking for police help to keep her daughter’s boyfriend from hurting her. As the officers interviewed the daughter, the suspect arrived and began firing, Shea said.

The officer, 27 years old and with about two years of service, was struck once, but the bullet was stopped by his ballistic vest. he is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect has been arrested.