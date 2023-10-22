Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – A female NYPD officer was arrested this week for allegedly dealing large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and heroin, while on duty, federal officials said.

Grace Rose Baez was arrested along with Cesar Martinez, of Yonkers, and charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and distribution of narcotics, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Baez, 37, and Martinez, 42, allegedly tried to sell the narcotics to a federal informant between Oct. 9 and Oct. 29, officials said.

Baez, of the Bronx, gave the informant a sample of what she said was “top quality” fentanyl in a Mentos candy container on Tuesday, officials said.

The New York Post reported that she then told the informant she could sell them a kilo of heroin for $25,000, and 800 grams of fentanyl with pricing to be negotiated later based on the drug’s purity.

Baez, who has been a officer since 2012, allegedly had multiple meetings with the informant, officials said.

She was working desk duty at an NYPD facility while arranging the meetings and negotiating prices to sell “kilogram quantities of narcotics,” the feds alleged.

After arresting Baez, officers went to the Yonkers home she shared with Martinez and found a package of suspected narcotics being thrown out of the apartment, officials said.

