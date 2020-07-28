NEW YORK — New York City police say 303 department vehicles have been damaged or destroyed since George Floyd’s May 25 death, causing nearly $1 million in damage.

The department said Monday that 14 vehicles were a total loss because of fire damage, seven are still being repaired and the rest have returned to service, Fox reported.

Several people were arrested in the early days of the riots for hurling Molotov cocktails at police vehicles in Brooklyn. Those cases are still pending in federal court.

In the latest incident, Saturday night in Manhattan, a man was seen on video using a protest sign to bash the window of a parked police van while another man sprayed graffiti onto an adjacent police van.

So while the NYPD gets money stripped from its budget, they also have excessive costs associated with criminal behavior from the non-sensical riots.