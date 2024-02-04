Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – The NYPD is going “old school” when it comes to the facial hair and uniforms of police officers, according to a new video obtained by The New York Post.

The video shows Chief of Patrol John Chell talking to members of department brass during a CompStat meeting at One Police Plaza last week.

“Uniform changes are coming rather quickly,” Chell tells the bosses in the video. “No more beards in about a week. No open collars in about a week. We’re going back to weather restrictions on knit caps.”

“Basically, what I’m telling everybody in this room is we’re going back old school,” he says.” We’re going to bring back some traditions that we kind of lost in the past couple years.”

The NYPD has relaxed its facial hair and uniform rules over the years.

In 2016, the department — in a nod to a growing Sikh population of officers — said cops could wear beards and turbans while in uniform, as long as the turbans were blue. Over time, even cops without religious exemption also grew beards.