New York – A cold-blooded killer who murdered a cop execution-style outside a Queens nightclub will be a free man by the end of November.

Police Officer Paul Heidelberger was 28 when he was shot to death outside a Bayside, Queens, nightclub while off duty in 1992.

His killer, Patrick Bannon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison but the state parole board granted his release in October and he’ll be freed this month — making him the 38th convicted cop killer sprung in New York since 2017, records show.

“When he walks out of the prison gates, will my brother walk in and say, ‘Hey, I’m home?’” asked Heidelberger’s older sister, Anne Fullam.

“No. My brother’s never coming home.”

Patrick Bannon, now 56, will be released from prison this month after serving 31 years in prison.