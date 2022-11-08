Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LIVERMORE, Calif. – A father in Northern California has been taken into custody after his 23-month-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose, according to police.

The Livermore Police Department said officers responded to a call in August regarding a toddler that was not breathing. Upon arrival police found the child unresponsive. Officers attempted life saving measures before paramedics arrived and transported the little girl to the hospital, but she did not survive, Fox News reported.

The death resulted in a homicide investigation. As a result, police learned the child’s biological father, Justin Pittman, 22, was the “sole caretaker” of the child the day of the incident. Moreover, during an interview with detectives Pittman revealed that he was addicted to fentanyl.

The toxicology report from the autopsy revealed that the toddler had toxic levels of fentanyl in her bloodstream at the time of her death.

Hence, an arrest warrant charging homicide and child abuse was issued for Pittman’s arrest. He was taken into custody November 2.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and impacts the lives of many,” said Chief Jeramy Young. “Fentanyl use and the illegal distribution of the drug is a nationwide epidemic. This is a tragic loss for the family and our community, and I look forward to justice being served so there is some closure.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com