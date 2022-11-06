Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas – A north Texas police officer was shot during an active shooter training course at a local elementary school and is reportedly in critical condition, according to NBC DFW.

The training incident occurred at 2:12 p.m. Saturday at David K. Sellers Elementary School in Forest Hill, C.W. Spencer, City of Everman Director of Emergency services, said.

The critically wounded officer works for the Sansom Park Police Department. She was transported to John Paul Smith Hospital. Her identity was not released as officials confirmed there was no threat to the public, NBC DFW reported.

The training was being conducted by a third party, while police officers from Forest Hill and Sansom Park were in attendance.

There were no further details immediately available at the time of publication. The city of Forest Hill is a suburb just south of Fort Worth in Tarrant County.

Last month a firearms instructor with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) who was conducting a training session was unintentionally shot and killed at a west Miami-Dade gun range.