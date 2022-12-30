Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINOT, N.D. – A police officer was sadly found dead in his vehicle from a “self-inflicted wound,” according to authorities.

The Minot Police Department sought the assistance of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating Master Officer Patrick Blanchard on Wednesday. The 37-year-old father of two was found deceased.

The police agency provided the following details regarding Blanchard’s death:

“On 12.28.22 around 10:45 PM, our department requested the assistance of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating one of our off-duty officers for a welfare check.

“Around 11:30 PM, McHenry County deputies located 37 yr old Master Officer Patrick Blanchard in his vehicle near Towner, ND. They attempted life saving measures however, he was eventually pronounced deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

“Officer Blanchard, who was also an Army veteran, joined the Minot Police Department in July 2017 and is survived by his two children.

“Many days can be difficult for our officers and members of the Minot Police Department. This is one of those days. We ask for thoughts for Officer Blanchard’s family and many friends.”

Minot police said the death investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota BCI.

