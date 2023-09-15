North Carolina Agency Mourns K-9 Officer Death

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.– An Eastern Carolina police department is mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers. Jacksonville police said K-9 Sedna died on Wednesday.

WITN reports that the bloodhound was just 18 months old and sworn in on October 14th of last year.

She was the youngest K-9 to complete Level II Training certification, according to police.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team. In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family,” said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

The police department has set up a memorial for Sedna in front of the public safety building.

A cause of death was not released.