WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. – Police in Clifton Heights have arrested a man for murder after beheading his girlfriend with a machete and attempting to dismember her body, according to law enforcement authorities.

Nicholas Scurria, 32, was identified Friday morning as the suspect in the morbid crime, Fox News reported.

Police responded to reports of domestic violence at approximately 4:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights—a borough in Delaware County, located on Darby Creek 5 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

A woman in the area heard loud screams and banging from a nearby apartment, so she called police. Afterward, the apartment “became quiet,” and the witness heard “sprawling-like sounds” and “the gathering or shifting of plastic material,” according to Fox News, citing the police report.

Upon arrival, officers saw Scurria sitting on a mattress inside the apartment and noticed that he was reportedly sawing off the left leg of the already-decapitated victim with a machete.

From outside the apartment, officers drew their weapons on Scurria prior to forcing entry and taking the the man into custody.

“She tried to cut my balls off,” Scurria repeated to officers at the scene as they handcuffed him, according to the police report. During a custodial interview, Scurria reportedly admitted to a fight with the woman. He considered their relationship over even though they continued to live together. Scurria “stated that during the argument he knocked the victim unconscious after repeatedly striking her in the face/head areas.” He then admitted to trying to dismember and hide her body, the report said. Nicholas Scurria,32, Clifton Heights Booking Photo, arrested by police with machete in his hand while “sawing” girlfriend’s leg off. He confessed to killing her & “admitted he was attempting to get rid of the evidence by dismembering parts of her body.” 1/2 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/t8dJOjEyfC — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 11, 2022 Hence, Scurria is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and abuse of a corpse. News of the grotesque murder comes after another horrific crime in which a Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing six family members Friday morning, Law Officer reported. Officers located the suspect walking about three blocks away from the crime scene, covered in blood.