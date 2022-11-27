Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight originating in Miami and destined for Los Angeles Sunday morning after he was reportedly “in and out of consciousness and wouldn’t put on his seat belt.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the scene, Breaking 911 reported. According to police, Beckham was removed from the flight since crew members feared he might be “seriously ill.” MDPD provided the following details:

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department, were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight.

“The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue.

“Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

No charges were filed. Beckham posted comments on Twitter.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

😂 comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

American Airlines also released a statement saying the plane returned to the gate due to “a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt.” As a result, the flight departed nearly two hours late, ESPN reported.

Beckham has played in the NFL for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Rams. He was an integral part of the Rams Super Bowl championship last year. He is currently a free agent and has not played this season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl. He was expected to meet with teams this week ahead of a possible signing.