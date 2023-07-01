Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Nashville, TN. – A running back for the Tennessee Titans, Hassan Haskins, was arrested Thursday on an aggravated assault charge.

The Tennessee Titans running back was booked into Davidson County in Nashville Thursday after allegedly strangling someone.

ESPN reports he posted $10,000 bond and was released.

Haskins allegedly strangled his girlfriend for ‘liking’ an Instagram post of another man.

He is slated to appear in court July 10.

Haskins was a fourth-round selection in 2022 by the Titans out of the University of Michigan, where he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Haskins played in 15 games last season and carried the ball just 25 times.

