Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol Thursday morning clocked an NFL rookie driving 140 mph on a highway just outside St. Paul. The trooper cited the new receiver with the Minnesota Vikings for excessive speed and reckless driving, according to an incident report.

Jordan Addison, 21, was the 23rd overall selection out of USC in this year’s NFL draft. (He also played two years at Pitt before transferring.) He was not arrested, but the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, ESPN reported.

According to MSP’s incident report, the trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 just after 3 a.m. when the law enforcement officer “observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.”

The trooper eventually stopped the speeding sports car — with a starting price of $235,000 — and identified Addison as the driver.

Under Minnesota law, drivers who are cited for speeds exceeding 100 mph can have their licenses revoked for at least six months. It’s unclear if Addison’s license was revoked in addition to being cited for speed and reckless driving.

The Vikings organization said in a statement, “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

According to ESPN, Addison is expected to compete for a starting role in the Vikings’ three-receiver formations.